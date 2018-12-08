Rockets' Brandon Knight: Won't play Saturday
Knight (knee) is out Saturday against the Mavericks, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Knight went through his first full practice recently, so while he won't make his debut Saturday, it appears he will in the near future. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.
