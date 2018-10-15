Knight (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Knight was sidelined for all of training camp and the preseason, and while there was some optimism that he would be ready for the season opener, it looks like the point guard still has a little ways to go in his recovery from a torn ACL. Knight will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward.