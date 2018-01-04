Rockets' Briante Weber: Acts as backup point guard Wednesday
Weber finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 116-98 win over the Magic.
With James Harden (hamstring) expected to miss anywhere from 2-to-6 weeks due to the injury he suffered on New Year's Eve, Weber looks like he'll be one of several players to benefit from increased minutes. The 25-year-old acted as the primary backup to starting point guard Chris Paul on Wednesday, with third-string option Bobby Brown logging a lone minute in garbage time. A 39.8 percent career shooter, Weber doesn't offer much upside on the offensive end, but his on-ball defense could be enough to keep him ahead of Brown in the rotation.
More News
-
Rockets' Briante Weber: Called up from G-League•
-
Rockets' Briante Weber: Inks two-way deal with Houston•
-
Lakers' Briante Weber: Inks partially-guaranteed deal with Lakers•
-
Briante Weber: Waived by Hornets•
-
Hornets' Briante Weber: Staying in Charlotte•
-
Hornets' Briante Weber: Signs second 10-day deal with Hornets•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...