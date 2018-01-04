Rockets' Briante Weber: Acts as backup point guard Wednesday

Weber finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 116-98 win over the Magic.

With James Harden (hamstring) expected to miss anywhere from 2-to-6 weeks due to the injury he suffered on New Year's Eve, Weber looks like he'll be one of several players to benefit from increased minutes. The 25-year-old acted as the primary backup to starting point guard Chris Paul on Wednesday, with third-string option Bobby Brown logging a lone minute in garbage time. A 39.8 percent career shooter, Weber doesn't offer much upside on the offensive end, but his on-ball defense could be enough to keep him ahead of Brown in the rotation.