Rockets' Briante Weber: Called up from G-League
Weber was called up from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Weber's presence may be needed Wednesday against the Nuggets, as Eric Gordon (calf) and Ryan Anderson (illness) are unavailable. That said, he has yet to play in an NBA game this season.
