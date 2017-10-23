Rockets' Briante Weber: Inks two-way deal with Houston

The Rockets agreed to terms with Weber on a two-way contract Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Regarded as a top-flight defensive point guard, Weber has attracted interest from a number of NBA teams since turning pro in 2015. Weber's poor shooting will likely prevent him from ever emerging as an NBA-caliber starting option, but he'll at least give the Rockets another depth option at point guard with Chris Paul (knee) potentially out for up to a month. Weber is expected to be assigned to the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, to begin his tenure with the organization.