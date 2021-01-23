Thomas (ankle) was active for Friday's game against the Pistons, but he went unused off the bench in the Rockets' 103-102 win.

Thomas has been available for both of the Rockets' last two games following six straight absences due to a sprained ankle, but he hasn't cracked head coach Stephen Silas' rotation in either contest. The fact that Thomas didn't see the floor with five players ruled out Friday (Christian Wood, John Wall, Danuel House, Kevin Porter and Dante Exum) illustrates his low standing on the depth chart.