Thomas played 10 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 128-126 loss to the Trail Blazers, contributing zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists.

Houston was without seven players for its season opener, which allowed Thomas to crack the rotation in his first NBA game. The undrafted rookie out of Truman State impressed enough as a training-camp invitee to earn a two-way deal from the Rockets, but he'll likely be seeing most of his action in the G League once the NBA squad is closer to full strength.