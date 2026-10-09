Thornton recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one block in nine minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Despite playing single-digit minutes, the rookie was one of seven Rockets to score in double figures during their high-scoring preseason opener in China. Thornton will have to string together multiple performances like this if he's going to crack the Opening Night rotation, as he's currently behind Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic on the backcourt depth chart.