Rockets' Bruce Thornton: Positive contributor in SL loss

Thornton tallied 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and five steals over 32 minutes in Saturday's 102-89 Summer League loss to the Raptors.

Thornton wasn't remarkably efficient from the field, but he buried a trio of triples and finished as the Rockets' second-leading scorer. The 22-year-old also contributed in other facets, leading his team in rebounds and assists while tallying a game-high five steals. After a memorable college career at Ohio State, the 2026 second-round pick will look to carve out a reserve role in Houston's backcourt.