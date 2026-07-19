Rockets' Bruce Thornton: Struggles with shot in SL loss

Thornton recorded eight points (2-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 101-90 Summer League loss to the Grizzlies.

Thornton didn't have the most efficient night from the field, but he contributed in other ways to lead the Rockets in assists while co-leading the team in rebounds with Isaiah Crawford. Thornton was the No. 31 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, and his main competition for backup guard minutes off the bench will come from Marcus Smart and Reed Sheppard.