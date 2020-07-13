Caboclo began a 10-day period of self-isolation in his hotel room Saturday after inadvertently breaking quarantine at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Caboclo isn't believed to have developed any symptoms of COVID-19 after breaking quarantine, but he'll nonetheless have to go into isolation in compliance with the NBA's rules for the Orlando bubble. The timing of the quarantine breach will force Caboclo to miss out on some conditioning work, which could prompt the Rockets to hold him out when the team resumes its season July 31 versus the Mavericks. Even before the NBA's four-plus-month hiatus, Caboclo hadn't been a regular fixture in the Houston rotation, appearing in just five of the team's 10 games following the All-Star break and averaging just 5.6 minutes per contest.