Rockets' Bruno Caboclo: Eyeing return after break
Caboclo (knee) said Sunday that he expects to available for the Rockets when the team reconvenes following the All-Star break, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Though Caboclo will remain unavailable when the Rockets wrap up their first-half schedule Tuesday versus Boston, the 24-year-old looks like he could be ready to make his team debut as soon as Feb. 20 at Golden State. Caboclo has been sidelined since mid-January with a bone bruise in his hyperextended left knee, but he was able to complete an on-court workout Sunday. The newly acquired big man could get a look as a small-ball center for Houston, though he likely wouldn't be in store for major minutes behind starter P.J. Tucker.
