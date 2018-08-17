Rockets' Bruno Caboclo: Inks deal with Houston
Caboclo agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Rockets on Friday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Per the nature of Exhibit 10 deals, the Rockets retain the right to convert the contract into a two-way deal. Since being drafted 20th overall by the Raptors in 2014, Caboclo has struggled to find NBA run, appearing in only 35 games. He played 34 G-League games last season, averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 30.2 minutes. He struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 39.8 percent of his shots from the field and 34.1 percent from distance.
