Caboclo (knee) logged five minutes off the bench in Thursday's 135-105 win over the Warriors, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two steals, one rebound and one block.

Acquired from Memphis prior to the trade deadline, Caboclo made his Rockets debut in the team's first game out of the All-Star break after being sidelined for nearly five weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee. The 24-year-old might see his role grow as he becomes further removed from the injury, but in Thursday's contest, his only action came in the final 5:11 of the fourth quarter, when the Rockets were leading by 32. For the time being, the newly signed Jeff Green looks like he'll stick in the rotation ahead of Caboclo as the backup to starting center P.J. Tucker.