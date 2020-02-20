Play

Caboclo (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Caboclo, who came over from Memphis at the trade deadline, has not played since Jan. 12, and he entered the All-Star break still nursing a bone bruise in his left knee. His removal from the injury report signals that he's healthy, but Caboclo is unlikely to be a part of the Rockets' rotation.

