Rockets' Bruno Caboclo: Not on injury report
Caboclo (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Caboclo, who came over from Memphis at the trade deadline, has not played since Jan. 12, and he entered the All-Star break still nursing a bone bruise in his left knee. His removal from the injury report signals that he's healthy, but Caboclo is unlikely to be a part of the Rockets' rotation.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...