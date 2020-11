Caboclo signed a contract with the Rockets on Thursday.

Caboclo was traded from the Grizzlies to the Rockets last season, and he'll remain with Houston after averaging 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds over 6.5 minutes per contest during eight games with the team. The terms of the deal aren't yet known, but Caboclo should continue to play a depth role for the Rockets during the upcoming season.