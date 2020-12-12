Caboclo registered 17 points (5-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal across 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 125-104 win over the Bulls.

All signs point toward Caboclo being a bench weapon for the Rockets this season, but this kind of production could result in an uptick of minutes if he's able to carry it onto the regular season. The fact that Caboclo paced Houston in points, rebounds and minutes played in this contest suggests he might be line for an extended look in the preseason, and a strong showing could result in a bigger-than-expected role once the regular season begins later this month.