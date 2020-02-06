Rockets' Bruno Caboclo: Traded to Houston
Caboclo (knee) was dealt Thursday from the Grizzlies to the Rockets, plus the teams exchanged second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Caboclo has seen a minimal role with the Grizzlies this season, appearing in 22 games and averaging 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes. It doesn't seem likely that will change much with the Rockets. However, it's possible he could end up seeing some backup center minutes if the team deals with some injuries.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...