Caboclo (knee) was dealt Thursday from the Grizzlies to the Rockets, plus the teams exchanged second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Caboclo has seen a minimal role with the Grizzlies this season, appearing in 22 games and averaging 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes. It doesn't seem likely that will change much with the Rockets. However, it's possible he could end up seeing some backup center minutes if the team deals with some injuries.