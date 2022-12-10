Fernando (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Fernando missed the team's last game due to a non-COVID illness, but is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest. Fernando has been surpassed by Alperen Sengun on the depth chart but has averaged 7.3 points and 5.0 rebounds across 13.7 minutes per game in his last three appearances.