Fernando signed a four-year, $10.9 million contract with the Rockets on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Fernando rejoined the Rockets on an Exhibit 10 contract in late July, and his contract was converted to a two-way deal late last week. He's impressed during the offseason and will be rewarded with a multi-year deal ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Fernando appeared in 30 games between the Celtics and Rockets last year and averaged 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per game.