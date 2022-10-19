Fernando is in the mix to start at center for the Rockets to begin the regular season, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Although Alperen Sengun was the favorite to serve as the Rockets' starting center for most of the offseason, Fernando has had some time with the first team at practice recently. Even if Sengun draws the start Wednesday against Atlanta, it wouldn't be surprising to see Fernando garner a decent amount of playing time off the bench. More than anything, this news is a bit concerning for fantasy managers who invested significant capital in Sengun during draft season.