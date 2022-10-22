Fernando left Friday's victory over the Rockets early due to a sore left knee, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fernando's status for Saturday's game against the Bucks is unknown at this time. Alperen Sengun is the likely candidate to see an increased workload if Fernando is ultimately unable to give it a go.
