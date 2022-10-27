Fernando (knee) is expected to be sidelined for the next two-to-three weeks due to left patellar tendinitis, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While Fernando was given a longer timetable for his return to action, it wasn't yet clear exactly how long that absence would last. Feigen suggests that he will be sidelined for the next two or three weeks, leaving Alperen Sengun (illness), Kenyon Martin and Tari Eason as the prime candidates to see extended minutes in his absence.