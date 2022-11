Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Friday that Fernando (kneecap) went through an intense workout with with assistant coach John Lucas and is getting closer to a return, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Silas didn't give an exact date for Fernando's return, but it seems like three weeks from the original timetable set in late October is the earlier he can. Kenyon Martin and Alperen Sengun should continue to see extended minutes until Fernando takes the court again.