Fernando closed with four points (2-4 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's win over the Raptors.

Fernando moved into the starting lineup, replacing Alperen Sengun who was given the night off. While he was able to grab double-digit rebounds in the victory, there was very little to be excited about when it comes to fantasy upside. Barring an injury to Sengun, among others, Fernando remains well off the radar when it comes to fantasy leagues.