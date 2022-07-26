Fernando is re-signing with the Rockets on an Exhibit 10 contract, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Per Iko, Fernando will get an opportunity to compete in training camp with the hopes of landing the final two-way contract available for Houston. Fernando appeared in 10 games for the Rockets last season, averaging 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds over 9.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Absent from injury report•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Status uncertain for Monday•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Traded to Rockets•
-
Celtics' Bruno Fernando: Starts, logs double-double•