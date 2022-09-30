The Rockets are converting Fernando to a two-way contract, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports.

Fernando had initally signed an Exhibit 10 Deal with Houston. With his two-way contract, he will split time between the G League and NBA. In 10 game with the Rockets last season, Fernando averaged 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks 9.4 minutes.