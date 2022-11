Fernando supplied four points (2-2 FG), two rebounds and one steal in eight minutes during Monday's 129-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Fernando returned to action Monday but logged just eight minutes off the bench. Based on what we have seen when he has been healthy this season, there is a chance he returns to the starting lineup at some point in the near future. With that said, his upside is very limited, and even as a starter, he should not be on the radar in standard formats.