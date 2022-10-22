Fernando (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Fernando left Friday's game early due to a sore knee, so it is not surprising that the team is exercising caution in the second night of a back-to-back set. In his absence, Alperen Sengun figures to be the prime beneficiary, but Usman Garuba and Tari Eason could also see some extra minutes in the rotation.
