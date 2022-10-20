Fernando had seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to Atlanta.

In maybe the most shocking development of Wednesday's games, coach Stephen Silas started Fernando over promising young center Alperen Sengun. It's hard to know what to make of the situation, but Fernando unquestionably played well. He needs to be on fantasy managers' watchlists.