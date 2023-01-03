Fernando isn't starting Monday's game against the Mavericks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Fernando will unsurprisingly slide back into a bench role Monday now that Alperen Sengun (back) has been given the green light. Fernando is averaging 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in his last seven matchups as a reserve.
More News
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Starting Saturday•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Absent from injury report•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Questionable versus Spurs•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Scores season-high 14 points•