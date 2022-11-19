Fernando (knee) was doing agility work during Saturday's practice but is "still a little ways out from being able to return", Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fernando is likely out for Sunday's game against the Warriors due to a knee injury. However, with Fernando retaking the practice court, he may return for Friday's matchup with Atlanta.
