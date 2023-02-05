Fernando closed Saturday's 153-121 loss to the Thunder with nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 18 minutes.

Fernando went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, marking his best scoring performance since Dec. 2 against Phoenix. He also continues to show his stuff as a rim protector by swatting away at least one shot in each of his last three matchups. Fernando has logged 10 or more minutes in seven straight games, averaging 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocks during this stretch.