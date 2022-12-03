Fernando notched 14 points (7-8 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes during Friday's 122-121 victory over the Suns.

Fernando was terrific in limited minutes off the bench Friday, going 2-of-2 from the field for four points in the second quarter before adding another 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the fourth, along with five boards. The Rockets forward missed just one shot in the game and finished with a season-high 14 points in just 14 minutes of action. He was the only player off Houston's bench to score in double figures and will look to earn more minutes in the team's next game at Golden State.