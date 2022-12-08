Fernando (illness) will sit out Thursday's game versus the Spurs.
Fernando had played five consecutive games for the Spurs but will not take the floor Thursday. On a positive note, Fernando's absence isn't related to the knee issue that cost him time earlier in the season, and a non-COVID illness doesn't figure to keep him sidelined long. Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Kenyon Martin are among the candidates to soak up Fernando's minutes.
