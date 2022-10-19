Fernando is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the Hawks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While many expected Alperen Sengun to get the nod at center for the Rockets to begin the 2022-23 campaign, Fernando will get an opportunity with the first unit against his former team Wednesday. In 30 appearances with the Celtics and Rockets last season, Fernando averaged just 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per contest, but it looks like the big man could be in line for a bigger workload in 2022-23.