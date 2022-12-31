Fernando will join the starting five for Saturday's tilt against the Knicks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Fernando will slide into the starting center role with Alperen Sengun (back) a late scratch for the contest. in three starts this season, Fernando has averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 17.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Absent from injury report•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Questionable versus Spurs•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Scores season-high 14 points•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Limited minutes in return•