Fernando (knee) will be out "a while" due to a left knee issue, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The details are still relatively vague, but Fernando appears to be dealing with some discomfort in his left knee, which forced him out of Saturday's blowout loss to Milwaukee. Usman Garuba started that contest over Alperen Sengun (illness), so it looks as though coach Stephen Silas is going out of his way to avoid starting Sengun, who entered the year with lofty fantasy expectations. With Fernando likely to miss multiple weeks, it will be worth noting whether Silas ends up moving Sengun into the starting five at some point.