Fernando (knee) will not play Monday against Utah.
Fernando will miss a second straight game due to a sore knee, so the Rockets will likely roll with Usman Garuba as their starting center, as was the case Saturday night in Milwaukee. Coach Stephen Silas seems to be making a point to avoid starting Alperen Sengun, though the second-year big man has played 23, 27 and 22 minutes off the bench in Houston's first three games.
More News
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Out Saturday•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Exits with sore knee•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Plays well in surprise start•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Starting at center to open season•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Candidate to start at center•
-
Rockets' Bruno Fernando: Hauls in 10 boards Friday•