Fernando (knee) will not play Monday against Utah.

Fernando will miss a second straight game due to a sore knee, so the Rockets will likely roll with Usman Garuba as their starting center, as was the case Saturday night in Milwaukee. Coach Stephen Silas seems to be making a point to avoid starting Alperen Sengun, though the second-year big man has played 23, 27 and 22 minutes off the bench in Houston's first three games.