Fernando is out for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury maintenance.

Fernando made his return from a 15-game absence Friday. While the 24-year-old big man started against the Hawks, Alperen Sengun (groin) will likely rejoin the starting lineup in his absence. The Rockets are likely just holding Fernando out for the second night of a back-to-back, and he should be good to go for Monday's game against the Nuggets.