Whitmore recorded 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 114-101 win over the Spurs.

The 19-year-old continues to look like a steal as the 20th overall pick in the 2023 Draft. Whitmore has scored in double digits in five of seven games since the All-Star break, averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 boards and 1.0 threes in 19.3 minutes a contest, although his offensive game remains a work in progress -- he's shooting just 21.2 percent (7-for-33) from three-point range during that time.