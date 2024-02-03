Whitmore closed with 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 135-106 win over the Raptors.

The Rockets took a 19-point leads into halftime and were able to empty their bench in the fourth quarter, giving Whitmore a chance to post the best scoring numbers of his young career -- topping the 24 points he scored just four games earlier. The rookie out of Villanova fell to Houston with the 20th pick in the 2023 Draft due to long-term health concerns, but as the season has gone on he's looked more and more like a steal. Over the last 13 games he's averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 boards and 2.2 threes over 21.8 minutes a contest.