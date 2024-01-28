Whitmore registered 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 loss to Brooklyn.

Whitmore co-led Houston in scoring Saturday, and the rookie has now canned 14 of his last 32 three-point attempts. Tari Eason (leg) is dealing with an extended absence, potentially as a stress fracture aggravation, so Whitmore's rest-of-season usage and outlook are trending up.