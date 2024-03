Whitmore chipped in 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to Phoenix.

Whitmore might have needed 14 shots to score 14 points, but other than that, he provided a spark off the bench and looked active on the glass, ending just two away from notching a double-double. The rookie out of Villanova has been playing better and better, with four double-digit point appearances across his last five.