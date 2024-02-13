Whitmore (ankle) could return for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Whitmore has a chance to suit up in Houston's final game before the All-Star break, which stands in contrast to coach Ime Udoka mentioning that Fred VanFleet (groin) and Tari Eason (leg) will not be re-evaluated until after the break. Monday will mark Whitmore's second consecutive missed game due to a right ankle sprain, but the 19-year-old appears to be facing a short-term absence.