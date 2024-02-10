Whitmore will not return to Friday's game against Toronto due to a right ankle sprain, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports. He finished with 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one turnover in 18 minutes.

Whitmore was leading the team in scoring at the time of his departure. The bad news for Houston is that this puts Whitmore's status for Saturday's game against Atlanta in jeopardy. If Whitmore is unable to play, the Rockets could turn to Aaron Holiday, Jae'Sean Tate and Reggie Bullock.