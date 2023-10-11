Whitmore tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 122-103 preseason win over the Pacers.

Whitmore was impressive during Summer League play in July, and he carried his momentum into the preseason during Tuesday's opener despite coming off the bench. It could be difficult for Whitmore to carve out significant minutes early in the regular season since the Rockets have plenty of depth at the wing, but he's made a strong case over the past few months.