Whitmore finished with 34 points (13-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 140-109 loss to the Lakers.

The Rockets got obliterated by the Lakers on Friday, but Whitmore posted a solid stat line, as the second-year forward made the most of his expanded role in a game where Houston rested most of its starters. Whitmore should have a huge role on offense in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Nuggets if the Rockets decide to sit their starters again.