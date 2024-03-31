Coach Ime Udoka said Whitmore (ankle) is available but will play no more than 20 minutes during Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Whitmore has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up following a nine-game absence. However, the rookie will be limited to shorter stints and won't play more than 20 minutes, limiting his fantasy appeal. Before his injury, Whitmore scored double figures in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.3 minutes during that stretch.