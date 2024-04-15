Whitmore finished Sunday's 116-105 victory over the Clippers with 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes.

This was a strong finish to Whitmore's rookie season, and he seems poised to take on a larger role in 2024-25. In 47 appearances, Whitmore compiled averages of 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers on 45.4 percent shooting from the field.